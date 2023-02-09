The latest grading at Grantham Ji-Shin Karate Club was by Kuniaki Sakagami (8th Dan) who came straight from teaching in Hungary and Ireland last week to examine some of the town club's students.

The contents covered basics, combinations, kata, partner works and fighting technique.

Successful students were Georgia Tonge (8th kyu yellow belt), Abigail Russell (3rd kyu brown belt), Charles Cunnington (3rd kyu brown belt) and Rhys Howe (1st kyu brown belt).

Chief instructor Angie Emms (left), Sakagami and some of the club's students. (62311558)

Club head coach Angie Emms said they were extremely fortunate to have Sakagami Sensei take time out of his ever busy schedule, travelling the world teaching Wado-ryu karate.

She sasid: "His wealth of knowledge and experience is second to none; so lucky to have him visit the club as he has done for many years.

"I was super proud of my students and also super proud of those who came and trained."

One young student, Louis Harper, was awarded a special gift of fighting foot protection for his great effort and concentration from Sakagami and the club

Angie Emms presents young Louis Harper with his fighting foot protectors. (62311561)

For anyone interested in taking up the wonderful art of wado-ryu karate, the club are now taking on new beginners.

Martial arts is extremely good for all health benefits, from mental well-being to strength flexibility, fitness and confidence; also great for discipline.

Angie said: "I always say health is your wealth and even more important I think now to look after yourself."