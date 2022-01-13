Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club members are pictured proudly displaying their new belts after the recent grading promotion.

The photo also includes (centre) Daniel Pearce and Leigh Bridge holding the Memorial Cup awarded to the club at the recent Tae Kwon-Do British Championships by the TAGB Council in honour of Grantham club instructor Malcolm Scholes.

The club is expanding the classes held in the town and during January and February will be offering free taster sessions at the brand new venue at Walton Academy on Harlaxton Road, from January 22.

Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club (54203436)

Club instructor Jill Pearce said: “This brand new club will be an addition to the classes we already offer every Wednesday evening at the King's School and will be delivered by fifth degree black belt Leigh Bridge.

“We are honoured to carry on the legacy left behind after the sad death of eighth degree black belt, world master Malcolm Scholes who opened the Grantham club back in the 80s and we plan to continue to teach to Malcolm’s high standards and principles.”

The free taster sessions are an attempt to encourage people to try something new. Regular practice improves fitness, self-confidence and is an effective form of self defence.

The club will cater for children from age six years and as a great family activity, families are invited to join in and train together, with no upper age limit.

Classes will be for one hour starting at 10.30am. To book a space in the class call 07496 012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com for further details.