Martin McIntosh leaves Grantham Town following FA Trophy exit

Martin McIntosh has left the Gingerbreads following their midweek exit from the FA Trophy.

Despite leading their Thursday night tie with St Ives on two occasions with a two-goal cushion, an injury time double saw the Gingerbreads crash out of the competition.

Arriving at the club on March 3, McIntosh had to wait a long while to see his Gingerbreads side play at home.

Martin McIntosh has parted ways with the Gingerbreads. (43101565)

After managing Grantham through the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 campaign offered a fresh start.

However, the Gingerbreads picked up just three points from their first eight games before the Pitching In Northern Premier League was suspended due to the second national lockdown.

Although Town's league form had begun to pick up after a frustrating start to their season, they were not able to kick on due to the league's postponement, with Thursday's FA Trophy tie their first taste of competitive football since November 3.

In a statement, the club said: "Grantham Town can today confirm that manager Martin McIntosh has left the club with immediate effect.

"The club would like to thank Martin for his work during his time at Grantham and wish him success in the future.

"A further statement will be made at a later date."