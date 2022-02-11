Grantham Town are facing a triple bill of massive matches in their quest to beat relegation.

Although not having a league game on Saturday, the Gingerbreads host 16th-placed Ashton United on Tuesday in a crucial Northern Premier Division clash.

Bottom-of-the-table Town then visit relegation rivals Nantwich next weekend before entertaining lowly Witton Albion on Saturday, February 26.

Grantham manager Dennis Greene.

Dennis Greene’s side are currently nine points from safety having secured excellent draws against Lancaster, play-off chasing Warrington and league leaders Matlock in their last three games.

And the Gingerbreads boss feels those performances will stand them in good stead in their battle to beat the drop.

He said: “We have managed to get three massive points from our last three away games.

“We’ve now got three games coming up that we can potentially win and, without those three points, we wouldn’t be in position to get above two of the teams above us but now we can.

“We are getting there but the hard work really starts now in the games against Ashton, Nantwich and Witton because we really need to be getting seven points from those games.

“They are three massive games. We haven’t got any God-given right to get the points but if we can get them against sides around us then they won’t be picking any up either.

“We could be above two of them or certainly level on points with them and, if we can do that with nine games to play, then we will have a real chance.”

Tuesday’s home match with Ashton at the Meres will see Grantham aiming to win a home game for the first time since the end of February 2019 when they defeated Stalybridge Celtic 2-0.

Town have picked up just three points from three draws in their 14 home matches so far this term and registered two stalemates in five games at the Meres in last season’s Covid-hit campaign, although Greene is unfazed by the run.

He commented: “It’s not a hoodoo with this group currently because there are only three or four players left from what was there.

“It’s obviously a statistic of Grantham but not this current crop so I don’t think it’s going to effect the group and hopefully we can get it out of the way on Tuesday.”

The Gingerbreads are hoping to have a virtual full-strength squad available for selection with the exception of Khallem Bailey-Nicholls who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Striker Isaac Stones has joined on loan from National League North side Kettering while the club are currently awaiting international clearance for Steve Leslie who has been playing in the Welsh Premier League with FC Bala.

Michael Williams has joined Ossett with AJ Adelekan making a temporary switch to Sheffield FC with centre-half Ed Cook set to return from injury as Greene’s squad-building begins to fall into place.

He explained: “I think we have now brought the quality into the team which we needed to get over the line.

“The hardest job of when you first go in is that you spend the first few weeks looking at everyone and seeing who you need to keep.

“You then have to look at who you need to replace and, once you’ve worked that out, you have to try and get the bodies in that are better than what you’ve got.

“It hasn’t been easy but for the last three or four games we have got the squad which we want and the results are starting to show that.

“It also brings competition but it’s during the game as well because, if you get an injury, then you might have to change your shape because you haven’t got cover in that area so we now have that in all areas.”

The Gingerbreads' scheduled friendly on Saturday at Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town has been cancelled by their hosts.