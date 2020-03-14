Home   Sport   Article

Grantham Town match called off due to coronavirus

By John Burgess
Published: 16:45, 14 March 2020

Today's Grantham Town match at Ashton United was postponed due to coronavirus fears.

It is understood that some members of the Gingerbreads have reported flu-like symptoms.

A brief statement on the club's website read: "Members of our squad are feeling ill, so with agreement with the league and Ashton United the match has been postponed."

GTFC (31567859)
In other Gingerbreads news, the club has signed goalkeeper Dan Wallis who was released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

He spent time at Matlock Town and Gainsborough Trinity earlier this season.

