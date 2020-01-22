Fourteen members of Grantham Running Club took part in the second Oundle 10K last Sunday.

Once again, the race kicked off the club’s Grand Prix Series and gave runners the opportunity to blow off some cobwebs after the Christmas break.

There was also a supporting 5K race, in which no members of GRC opted to take part.

Members of Grantham Running Club at the Oundle 10K. (27332174)

Although the blustery conditions were hardly ideal, those who ran the race 12 months earlier considered the wind a mere breeze compared to the gales blowing in nearly exactly the same south-westerly direction they faced in 2019. Many runners, though, did have the misfortune of being struck by a rogue rain shower that hit the course in the midst of some pleasantly sunny conditions.

First home for GRC and runner-up for the second year running was Matthew Kingston-Lee. As in 2019, he made his way through the field to sit third on the opening lap when he passed the same second-placed runner he overtook at exactly the same point 12 months prior.

Literally minutes behind the impressive V50 winner John Herbert, of Helpston Harriers, who ran a course record 33min 24sec, Matthew was pleased to finish a somewhat lonely second in 35:31 – more than a minute faster than he ran last year.

Joaquim Jeronimo was also pleased to kick off the year in a positive manner, bettering his time at the 2019 edition by nearly two minutes with 38:39 and in eighth overall and seventh male. Joe Diggins showed he had made a full recovery from a calf injury to finish 15th and under a minute outside his 10K PB with 41:08.

Mark Rice, who joined the club in October having taken up running again after some years away from the sport, finished his first race with GRC in 51:07. Fraser Marshall ran his first race in GRC green, having formally joined the club at the start of the year, clocking 54:58.

Julie Braker was the first of four GRC women to finish, claiming first place in the V70 age category in 55:08, ahead of husband Robert who ran 56:44. There was a race debut for Amanda Walker who ran well to break the hour with 57:45, and a debut too for Rachel Deans who clocked 1:05:41. Louise Kennedy struggled with the hills, the wind, cramp and minimal training but showed grim determination to complete the race in 1:21:08.

The other Grantham Running Club finishers were Peter Bonner 42:57, Ian McBain 45:21, Stuart Baty 51:07 and Tommy Napier 54:35.

