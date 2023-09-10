Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, this week met with Martha Prinsloo who will be competing in the UK Invictus Games in Dusseldorf which began at the weekend.

Coun Whittington also met Daisy, Martha’s official support dog, in the mayor’s parlour at the Guildhall.

Martha and Daisy are residents of Grantham and very much feel part of the local community.

Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mark Whittington, meets athlete Martha Prinsloo and her support dog Daisy at the Guildhall.

Martha will be participating in archery, power lifting and swimming.

Coun Whittington found the discussions with Martha about her journey to the point of being selected for the team quite inspirational and eye opening. He was also inspired by the work she is undertaking to help and encourage other veterans within Grantham.

He concluded their meeting by wishing Martha and the UK Invictus Team best wishes for the Games. And he was looking forward to catching up with Martha after her return in a couple of weeks’ time.