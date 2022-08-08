Former KGGS pupil Shona McCallin has added a Commonwealth Games gold medal to her trophy cabinet.

Her England women's team beat Australia 2-1 in the final, played at the University of Birmingham yesterday.

Team England make history as they won their first Commonwealth Games hockey gold.

Shona with her Commonwealth games gold. Image courtesy of Shona McCallin Instagram Account. (58494970)

"Hockey has come home," said McCallin after the victory.

It was an echo that was chanted around the Birmingham University venue in the closing stages of the game.

McCallin, of Dry Doddington, already has both Olympic gold and bronze medals in her collection.

"That crowd today was immense," she added.

A week on from the Lionesses’ win over Germany at Wembley, another England team again made history – and by the same 2-1 scoreline.

The squad received a video message from Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson on the morning of the game.

They defeated a difficult team in Australia and delivered to English sport its second super Sunday in a row.

“We saw what the Lionesses did last week and they were hugely inspirational for us,” said Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. We knew we had the potential to do it as a squad."

Previously, England had stood on the podium in all six Commonwealth hockey tournaments but never on the top step.

But, after 24 years and three silvers, yesterday was England's time to shine.

The team only came together in January and were up against it as they battled the four-time champions Australia.

“We’ve not been together too long but we’ve been building and learning our identity," said Pearne-Webb.

After a nervous start from both teams, England pounced.

Two open-play, first-half goals in four minutes from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard paved the way for England’s first major title in seven years in front of a sun-soaked 6,000 sell-out crowd.

Still, with a 2-0 lead, the women knew they could not get complacent.

They would have been wary of the two-goal lead that their male counterparts let slip in their semi-final against Australia.

Australia mounted a comeback in the final moments of the women's game, with Rosie Malone scoring a corner-rebound goal 20 seconds from the game finishing.

It was too little too late though as the England women secured the gold medal in front of a jubilant crowd.

“To be part of the women's team sport movement is an absolute privilege," said Pearne-Webb.

"I’m so happy that we could be part of it.

"This has never been achieved by an England hockey team before, so it’s just so special."