In the Sudbrook Moor series of monthly competitions, it was Paul McCarthy who took the honours, and he did so in great style.

The Sword of Achievement is based on a player’s best six scores of the 12 nominated events, with order of merit points earned for each result.

Paul got off to a flyer and took top points (25) in the opening competition and, continuing throughout the season, he built his masterpiece.

Sudbrook Moor Sword of Achievement winner Paul McCarthy.

Before the final competition, he was already assured of the title, as no other player could reach his running total. His magnificent final score of 134 order of merit points averaged 22.3 per event.

Paul showed absolute commitment to the series, with 12 turn-outs and points gained in nine of the 12.

Paul started his golf career in 2013, encouraged by a golfing neighbour. He was soon acquainted with golfing success, winning the club’s 36-hole Millennium Championship in his second year of involvement.

During those years, Paul steadily worked his way down from a 28 handicap. In 2021, Paul won the Gold Award, playing off an index of 11.

Recently retired, at 59, Paul now looks back at what finding golf brought to the last 10 years of his working life. In his words, “golf relieved work stress”, and has brought with it a great friendship group at Sudbrook Moor, across the whole membership.

The weekly Thursday Senior golf is now in Paul’s diary and, added to his successful record so far, much more time available for golf is quickly reflecting in his results. If there is more time spent on golf, the results come.

Currently playing with a handicap index of 11.8, Paul is surely destined to see that index consolidated and further reduced, adding more entries to the Sudbrook Moor Hall of Fame.

In other statistics, Chris Agapito scored points on every turn-out; Paul McDermott-Brown played five and scored points on five; David Lee played four, won points in four; Paul McCarthy, Dave Harrold, Barry Pogson and Pete Armstrong played all of the 12 events. Best lady of the season was Zoe Martin with 75 points.

2022 Sword of Achievement results: 1 Paul McCarthy 134, 2 Andy Newman 118, 3 Chris Agapito 106, 4 Dave Sharples 102, 5 Pedro Morais 101, 6 Barry Pogson 100.