Sudbrook Moor made another gentle step forward last weekend, staging its first competition since lockdown was eased.

The start had been well anticipated and the large turnout in a mixed field indicated the level of enthusiasm. The overriding consideration was safety – “play safe, stay safe”.

On the day, the new technology was challenging, daunting even for some, such as entering the competition and uploading scores on a smartphone.

Paul McCarthy plays his shot to the ninth hole at Sudbrook Moor.

The day’s results also came back the same way, via the phone.

Thanks should go to handicap secretary Glenn Carpenter and competition secretary Barry Pogson, as well the members’ committee whose commitment and perseverance got the new requirements in place and very successfully.

It was Paul McCarthy who took the honours as overall winner of this August medal. A very fine net score of three under CSS yielded a new personal best handicap of 11.8.

Paul’s playing partners commented on his confident game and good ball striking. His 18-hole score revealed three birdies and two bogeys, whilst nothing unsettled his rhythm as he kept a mature and cool head throughout.

This first place also launched Paul from 18th to fourth position in the monthly Order of Merit.

But it was also huge congratulations to two handicap Martin Corby whose overall fifth place saw him now as the new outright leader in The Sword of Achievement, with a 15-point margin.

Congratulations too to Amanda Roberts who returned the best ladies’ medal score, a very creditable two over CSS, and amongst the leading scores of the entire mixed field, from runners-up Michelle Gayton and Chris Thompson.

There were birdie twos recorded by John Chatburn, on holes three and 12, Amanda Roberts and Darren Nicholson on the sixth, and Andrew Dolby, Roger Hales and Paul McCarthy on the seventh.

