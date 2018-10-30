Grantham Running Club’s Gav Meadows took part in the Amsterdam Half Marathon last Sunday.

Starting close to the Olympic Stadium, the half marathon course took in sights including the Tropenmuseum, the old Heineken brewery (now the Heineken Experience), the Rijksmuseum and Vondelpark before finishing inside the stadium itself.

Conditions on the day were perfect for running with very little wind and temperatures around 15 degrees celsius. The course was very flat and ideal for running fast times.

Having run the marathon distance event in 2017, Gav opted for a slightly less demanding trip this year. Going into the race, he was hoping for a time somewhere around the 90-minute mark, having improved his fitness with a good six weeks of training following a poor performance at the Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon.

He said: "I knew that a personal best was unlikely based on recent form but training had gone well so I was hoping for a respectable performance to build on going into marathon training for 2019."

Gav started strongly and averaged around 6min 45sec per mile for the first six-and-a-half miles. However, he was not quite able to maintain this pace and his average crept over 7:00 per mile for the second half of the race.

He said: "I adopted my usual strategy for a flat race – go for broke from mile one and hope I can maintain the pace. I just wasn’t quite fit enough to do it on this occasion." As Gav came into the stadium, he knew that a sub 90-minute time was out of reach. However, he still finished in a very respectable 1:31:40, averaging just under seven minutes per mile for the whole race.

Gav said: "I’m quite content with that performance. It was neither good or bad – somewhere in the middle. I have to be fairly happy given my last performance over this distance.

"If nothing else, it at least indicates some kind of return to form and fitness. It was nice to do a slightly shorter race abroad and be able to relax a little more. Being a spectator for the marathon in the morning was a fantastic experience and seeing the elites in action up close was truly awe-inspiring."