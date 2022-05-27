Grantham Town's new chairman says he finally feels he is getting his feet under the table at the Gingerbreads.

The club's introduction to Andy Saunders was little more than a brief social media post out of the blue on Twitter.

Mr Saunders has had years of experience in football and was a director of Mansfield Town before founding AFC Mansfield with two other fellow Stags board members.

AFC Mansfield started in the Central Midlands League and rose as high as Step Four of the pyramid, the Northern Premier League Division One East, before they were downgraded due to ground grading problems.

Speaking to the Journal on Wednesday, Mr Saunders said that he had been approached by Grantham Town and he jumped at the chance.

He said: "I was approached by the owner, Sarah Pickles right then, to ask me whether or not I would be interested in coming to Grantham Town as chairman. That's how it all happened and I gave it some thought and basically it was an opportunity which, to be quite frank, I couldn't really turn down.

"It's a club that's got a lot of history to it, it's a club that plays a reasonable level of football.

"Unfortunately, we got relegated this year but that's just the way that football is and it's just a case of moving the club forwards this next 12 months and beyond."

With Mr Saunders only having been in situ a short time, he said he was unable to lay out any specific plans for the club moving forward.

He said that he had already had a meeting with several members of the Grantham Town Supporters Club to get their views on how they see things with the Gingerbreads and he said it had been very productive.

Mr Saunders said: "There's certainly lots of work to do but it's like anything, when you move into a new position you've got to get to know the people and get to know exactly what needs doing."

Mr Saunders said Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield, currenly on holiday, would definitely be staying on but said he did not want to make any comment regarding players, either coming or going, but said a statement regarding such matters would be forthcoming shortly.

Mr Saunders added: "Ultimately, at the end of the day, we will get it sorted. It'll take a while. First thing is to get a competitive side out on the pitch for next season.

"We'd like to get back to where we were, but that's easier said than done. It's easy to get relegated but not as easy to get promoted."

Mr Saunders said Grantham Town would be announcing some pre-season friendlies when manager Chatfield returns from his vacation.