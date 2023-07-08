Vic Heppenstall XI 104-6

Belvoir CC XI 100-5

A fantastic Friday night was had at Knipton last week in remembering a Belvoir CC and local cricketing legend, Vic Heppenstall.

The two teams prior to the Vic Heppenstall Memorial match on Friday evening. Photo: Toby Roberts

It is testament to the man that many people continue to show their support year after year in his memory – and this year was no different.

Despite the weather threatening to delay proceedings, the Vic Heppenstall XI, skippered by Matt Dowman, won the toss and elected to bat in a 16 over per side match.

Dowman struck a-run-a ball 25 and Andy Hibberd’s 31 off 27 balls got the Vic XI off to a strong start.

But after Alex Forbes bowled the pair and Lewis Dann struck from the other end, the Vic XI’s progress was stifled at 67-3 from10 overs.

Brothers Aled and Gareth King were able to hit the odd boundary, including a monstrous six, but Belvoir kept taking wickets regularly and eventually Vic’s XI finished on 104-6 from their 16 overs.

In reply, Belvoir’s openers Olly Clayfield (22 from 21 balls) and Will Thornton (11) got off to a strong start at 36-1 in the seventh over and were well up with the run rate.

However, tight bowling from Ajahrie Joseph (4-17) put a halt to proceedings and as the scoreboard pressure mounted, Nikaash Dinesh (2-23) and Dan Wade (2-31) took crucial wickets leaving Belvoir at 97-4 in the 15th over.

Needing six to win off the final ball, Wade kept his nerve and the Vic Heppenstall XI were victorious.

A huge thank you goes to everybody involved in making the evening such a success, but a special mention to David Coote and Tony Wade for standing as umpires for the match.