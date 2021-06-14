Grantham Town’s annual Terry Bly Memorial Trophy golf day raised £500 for charity.

The memorial golf day, hosted at Belton Park Golf Club, supported the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The event was unable to go ahead last June due to Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.

Presenting the cheque to air ambulance. From left: Brian Duller, Jeannie Priest, Nigel Marshall. Credit: Dean Fardell (48038534)

Taking place on Monday (June 7), 34 teams took part. The competition was played off the yellow tees and was played using the new world handicapping systemwith an allowance of 85 per cent.

The match was played on the Brownlow course, in superb condition.

The winning team on the day were JC Malaysian, with a score of 98 points. In second was C. Sneesby, who scored 95. D. Price finished third with 93, while D. Short was fourth with a score of 91.

The winning team, J.C. Malaysian, consisting of James Chan, Yk Pang, Ka lam and Mick Lia. Credit: Dean Fardell (48038563)

The Triers Trophy was awarded to Grantham Town FC ‘B’.

Nearest the pin on hole three was Andy Williamson, while on hole 15 the winner was John Taylor. Nearest the pin on hole 6 was ‘Spike’ Smith and on hole 17 the winner was Travis Pinder.

One of the day’s organisers, Nigel Marshall said: “Having missed last year, it was great to be back and to see lots of faces we haven’t seen for a long time.

“I’d like to thank Drayton Motors and all the other sponsors for their support this year. It has meant we were able to donate £500 to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.”

Gingerbreads chairman, Darren Ashton, said: “Despite how I played, it’s been a really good day.

“A massive thank you goes to Nigel and Brian for organising the day, and also to Dick, Josie and Emma for their help on the day.

“Their hard work has given the club a really good donation for us to use sensibly as we pushed forward to the start of the season.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and we cannot wait to share things with supporters but at the moment we’re just holding back.

“Carlton (Palmer) is still out of the country, Matt and Jas are getting players on board and there are training sessions happening, work is being done on the pitch and we’re finalising the friendlies.”