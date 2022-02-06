Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's completely free beginner tennis session to improve mental health and well-being has several final spaces remaining – and you can join now.

The Friday Feeling Good Again group runs until mid-May and provides players with a guaranteed warm welcome, good company, fun, exercise and a real mental health and well-being boost.

Head to the club for a 1pm start on Friday and join in. No tennis experience is necessary, and all equipment is provided.

Friday Feeling Good Again players taking instruction from Grantham Tennis Club coach Stuart Calow. (54581162)

A member of the Feeling Good Again group, Sally, said: "Free tennis tuition, free fun and friendship and free fruit! What's not to like?"

Another group member, Alan, said: "I'm a much happier person for that special two hours on Friday afternoons."

Liz, who recently became a member of the club following her enjoyment of the sessions, added: "The best decision I have made in a long time. I'm fitter and have formed new friendships."

The NHS and Lincolnshire County Council are funding the session, in the knowledge that Covid-19 has left a significant number of people feeling isolated from friends and family, with less opportunity for physical exercise and mental stimulation, and with feelings of stress and worry.

For further information about the Friday Feeling Good Again group, call 01476 591391 or drop by the club on Gonerby Road.

+ If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale Therapy treatment rooms, and even an art gallery.