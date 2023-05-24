The latest Bottesford and District Angling Association match was held on Sunday on the Grantham Canal.

On a very warm and sunny day, 13 association anglers competed for the Norman Chenoweth Memorial Shield on the half mile pound.

As anglers know, very bright conditions are not the best for catching but, despite that, the match was won by Michael Corker with 5lb 8oz, followed in second place by Tommy Andrews with 4lb 14oz.

Michael Corker and Mick Calcraft

Chris Toon completed the top three with 3lb 3oz.

The photograph shows winner Michael Corker being presented with the shield by association chairman Mick Calcraft.

The next match is the Ted Stokes Canal Championship on June 4. The draw will take place on the towpath at 9am. Any anglers wishing to fish this match are requested to book a place with the match secretary.

+ Bottesford and District Angling Association is a small, friendly club and would welcome any angler to join and enjoy all genres of fishing. The club has regular matches and holds the fishing rights on the Grantham Canal from Woolsthorpe by Belvoir (top lock 18) to Redmile (bridge 54). Annual membership books are available on the towpath from the bailiffs or via online. Day tickets are also available on the towpath. For more information on the association, membership, contact details and information, visit www.bottesforddaa@co.uk