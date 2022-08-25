Michelle Gayton has every reason to be delighted with her most recent competition round.

In last week’s Sudbrook Moor Golf Club Monthly Medal, for all members right across the club, Michelle recorded a super personal best performance and beat the scores of the entire mixed field with a score of seven under par.

This brought with it August’s top points in the on-going monthly series of The Sword of Achievement. Also, a new Handicap Index of 22 for Michelle.

Michelle Gayton (58853407)

Paul McCarthy was top of the Gents’ Medal with a very impressive six under par, played from his Index of 15.

Andy Newman was on terrific form yet again with the Gents’ second prize and maintained his “top of The Sword” status.

Paul McCarthy’s added points places him firmly in second place.

Another great score came from young Robbie Boryszczuk who won the category for higher handicaps, playing off 30, and recording two under.