Grantham Town joint manager Paul Rawden praised his and co-boss Russ Cousins’ side’s performance at Warrington in midweek, when the drew 3-3.

Going into half time with a 3-1 lead is something Gingerbreads supporters have not seen for a while, so the opening 45 minutes particularly pleased Rawden.

He said: “The first half on Tuesday was the best half we’ve had all season. Goals really do help, but the lads’ work rate, desire and commitment from the first and last whistle was brilliant, and they really do deserve a lot of credit.

Paul Rawden (29695456)

“Warrington are a good side who keep the ball. We asked the lads to be in patient. If the ball was going sideways then we didn’t have to put silly tackles in. When they made the change, though, it meant they were able to go more direct and that caused us a different problem.

“Once they were level – I’m not sure about the penalty – we’ve battled hard and defended well to come away with a point. A few weeks back, we would have buckled. And that’s credit to the lads.”

Rawden singled out Declan Dunn for special praise, along with Grantham’s two goalscorers on the night.

Rawden said: “The last two matches, Declan Dunn has been fantastic. When he was out of the team, we’ve talked to him during matches, shown him what we want him doing and he’s taken that on board. He’s young and he’s learning what it’s like to be as a footballer at this level.

“Joel Carta’s strike was wonderful, but we know that is what he possesses. He works hard and is a constant threat.

“Akeel [Francis] has got us two goals. He’s a real talent. We were gutted to lose him to Farsley Celtic during the summer. He’s brought in a great work rate, he’s ran his socks off for 60-70 minutes and caused real trouble.”

With their new-found confidence, the Gingerbreads hit the road tomorrow when they travel to Radcliffe. However, Rawden was not being complacent about the threat the Manchester side could pose.

He said: “Saturday is going to be tough. They’ve just got in another new manager, one we know from his Ilkeston days.

“But we’ll take all the positives from Saturday against South Shields and from Warrington and go there looking to get another good positive result.”

Town’s next home game is against Stalybridge Celtic next Saturday (February 29).

