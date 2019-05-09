After a very wet journey, Grantham sailor Val Millward arrived at the Burghfield Sailing Club Challenger Regatta, near Reading, on the day prior to the regatta.

The weather cleared up in time to rig the boats and dry out all the wet gear before sailing started on Friday.

As there was so little wind, racing was abandoned until after lunch.

Val Millward in her new boat, GBR 312 ‘Legless Jester’, at Burghfield. (9782226)

At 2.30pm, the boats were launched and would hopefully get the three scheduled races in before dinner.

The first race had a reasonable amount of wind and it was quite exciting to watch as the lead boat changed throughout the race.

In the end, Graham Hall, of Rutland Sailability, just edged in front of clubmate Val.

The next race was a complete lottery. The wind was only there for the start and then dropped completely. At times, boats were going backwards and the spectators probably thought watching paint dry would have been more exciting.

At the end of the race Val, more by luck than anything else, came first. Racing was abandoned till the following day.

Saturday was a much better day, giving all the competitors exciting sailing.

In the two races before lunch, John Draper of Burghfield gained a first and a fourth while Val, getting into her stride, had a second and a first.

The wind became stronger and a number of sailors did not take part in the last two races. Speeds of up to 12.5 knots were recorded and the spectators were engrossed in the high speed racing.

Val achieved two more firsts to make her the overall winner of the regatta.