The Belton Woods golfing season really has kicked off for 2023 and got off to a great start with the Easter Good Friday Mixed Event.

Fifteen pairs took part on the Woods Course with some impressive scores being recorded.

Winners were Jim and Shirley King with 41 points, one point ahead of runners-up Paul and Liz Moules. Third were Rob and Gaynor Palframan with 38 points and fourth were Colin and Melita Copley, also with 38.

Shirley King, Lady Captain Ailsa Lines and Jim King. (63491404)

Nearest the pin on the fourth hole were Ailsa Lines and Allan Haynes, whilst nearest on the 11th were Debbie Hawley and Paul Moules.

+ The annual Captain’s Drive-in Competition took place on a warm, sunny Easter Sunday with 34 pairs taking part on the Lakes Course.

Played as a Stableford Betterball, any combination, some great scores were recorded.

In first place were Simon Storey and Tom Dixon with 42 points, on countback from both second placed Ray Hughes and Andy Watson, and Simon and Ethan Welsh in third.

Simon Storey, men’s captain Andy Williams and Tom Dixon (63491401)

Mixed pair winners were Gaynor and Rob Palframan with 39 points.

Nearest the pin the second hole were Gaynor Palframan and Richard Crowther, whilst Yvonne Walker and Chuck Tansley were nearest on the 11th.

Straightest ladies' drive on the 16th hole came from Jen Hallett, whilst the longest men's drive on the 18th was Grant Beck.

Winner of Guess the Ladies' Captain’s Drive (164 yards) was Grant Beck, and winner of Guess the Men’s Captain Drive (185 yards) was Matt Bradley.

Grant Beck (63491398)

One of the highlights of the Captain’s Drive-in Day was Grant Beck achieving his first hole in one on the fifth hole for a total of three wins in one day!

Huge thanks went to Andy Williams, men’s captain, Ailsa Lines, ladies; captain, Andy’s wife Di for helping to organise such a fantastic day and to Vicky for making such a fabulous cake which was raffled off. All proceeds from the day went to the Captain’s Charity, the British Heart Foundation.

+ Sixteen ladies played in the April Wednesday Monthly Medal on the Woods Course.

Winner was Kim Davies with 78 gross and in second was Nikki Masson with 80 gross.

Eight ladies played in the Saturday Medal and the winner was Jan Machin with 77 gross. Runner-up was Tracey Streeter with 84 gross.