Forty members who have played in the mixed team matches during this season at Belton Park took part in the final get-together on Sunday when a drawn Am-Am competition was played.

The weather could not have been better and the course, as always, was in perfect condition.

In first place on an excellent score of 87 points was the gents captain Bruce MacFarlane, Chris Hall, Nicola Routledge and Jo Jones each receiving four bottles of wine.

Players who have taken part in mixed team matches at Belton Park.

In second place with a score of 85 points were Paul Thompson, Danny Coyle, Shelley McClelland and Sally Knight receiving three bottles of wine.

In third place on countback with 84 points was Mick Green, David Payne, Julie Beanland and Janet Reilly.

There was also a bottle of wine for nearest the pin: Danny Coyle (gents, fourth), Sally Knight (ladies, sixth), Bruce MacFarlane (gents, 14th), Jackie Scott (17th).

There were several players co-opted in at the last minute due to there being more gents than ladies - three of whom who were happy to go home with prizes.