More Grantham Town fixtures postponed as Lincolnshire moves into tier 4

Grantham Town have had more fixtures postponed as Lincolnshire moves into tier 4.

Following yesterday's government announcement of the latest Covid-19 regulations, the Gingerbreads will have to wait a little while longer for competitive football.

The Pitching In Northern Premier League confirmed that all league matches before and including January 12 were now postponed.

Flags placed in the main stand for Town's FA Trophy fixture earlier in December, as fans were not allowed in. (43512810)

The Gingerbreads have not played a league fixture since October 24, and their only competitive action since then has been a 4-3 loss to St Ives in the FA Trophy earlier this month.

Under tier 4, adult non-elite football and grassroots games/training are not permitted.

On Twitter, the Pitching In Northern Premier League said: "Further to the news earlier, all matches in the Northern Premier League up to and including January 12 have now been postponed."

Town's last match was played behind closed doors due to tier 3 restrictions (43512813)

However, under-18s and disabled sport is allowed to continue, but players in Tier 4 cannot play or train in tier 1,2 or 3 areas.