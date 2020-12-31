More Grantham Town fixtures postponed as Lincolnshire moves into tier 4
Grantham Town have had more fixtures postponed as Lincolnshire moves into tier 4.
Following yesterday's government announcement of the latest Covid-19 regulations, the Gingerbreads will have to wait a little while longer for competitive football.
The Pitching In Northern Premier League confirmed that all league matches before and including January 12 were now postponed.
The Gingerbreads have not played a league fixture since October 24, and their only competitive action since then has been a 4-3 loss to St Ives in the FA Trophy earlier this month.
Under tier 4, adult non-elite football and grassroots games/training are not permitted.
On Twitter, the Pitching In Northern Premier League said: "Further to the news earlier, all matches in the Northern Premier League up to and including January 12 have now been postponed."
However, under-18s and disabled sport is allowed to continue, but players in Tier 4 cannot play or train in tier 1,2 or 3 areas.