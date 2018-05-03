AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Lincolnshire Bombers to hold rookie day at Grantham’s rugby club ground

Lincolnshire Bombers Academy of American Football is running a rookie day at Kesteven Rugby Club’s Woodnook ground (NG33 5AA), on Saturday, May 19.

The rookie day is intended to give everyone aged 13 to 19 years old the chance to try their hand at the sport of Gridiron.

The Bombers will be running a series of American Football-inspired drills on the day to give those interested the feel of what the sport is all about.

It runs from 11am till 2pm, so why not join them for a few hours and give a new sport a try.

The rugby club clubhouse and bar will be open during the event.