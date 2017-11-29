ANGLING: Annual Bottesford match will be fished on Upper Witham

Bottesford and District Angling Association’s annual Fur and Feather match will be held on the Upper Witham on Sunday.

The draw will take place in the Long Bennington layby at 8.45am.

The match will be followed by a prize giving and raffle to be held in the Bull Inn at Bottesford. Raffle tickets will be on sale prior to the match, at the draw and in the pub post-match.

Bottesford and District Angling Association is always seeking new members to join this small, friendly and active club. If you are a novice, pleasure, match angler or are considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com