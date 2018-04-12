ANGLING: Bottesford Open match is contested

Bottesford and District Angling Associations’s Norman Chenoweth Open was held on Sunday.

Twenty-three anglers from around the region competed for the trophy, with the majority of them catching fish.

Results: 1 Mark Parker 7lb 3oz, 2 Rob Perkins 3:10, 3 Alan Howe 3:05, 4 Ben Watts 2:10.

The next B&DAA club match is next Sunday (April 22) and will be held on the Marina lake at Lakeview Fishery, with the draw in the cafe at 9am.

l Bottesford and District Angling Association is always seeking new members to join its small, friendly and active club. Whether you are a novice, pleasure, match angler, or just considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com