ANGLING: Mick’s Marina win in latest Bottesford match

The latest Bottesford and District Angling Association match was held on Marina Lake at Lakeview Fishery.

Twelve anglers contested this match and the winner was Mick Calcraft.

Results: 1 Mick Calcraft 42lb 0oz, 2 Paul Kimberley 36:04, 3 Alan Howe 26:08.

The next B&DAA club match is next Sunday (May 6) and will to be held on Grantham Canal, with the draw being held in the Gap Inn at 9am.

A great deal of hard work has been carried out by the club and the Canal and Rivers Trust to clear the bankside vegetation and fallen trees from the half mile stretch downstream of the Dirty Duck public house. The club would sincerely like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work, often in atrocious weather conditions.

Bottesford and District Angling Association is always seeking new members to join its small, friendly and active club. If you are a novice, pleasure, match angler or are considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com