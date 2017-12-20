ARCHERY: Conditions fail to deter Grantham Archers

Have your say

Thick frost, rain and wind did not deter Grantham Archers from shooting their second Postal League competition.

The three members with the top scores in the Compound team were Peter Morris 320, Vince Evans 315 and Darren Harwood 295.

The Recurve team was made up of Tony Dwyer 273, Adam Clark 252 and Ricky Alliss 252.

Other members who braved the elements to shoot the Frostbite round and whose scores were not included in the team result were John Lewis, Dave Handley, Avril Harwood, Iain Christy and Peter Roberts.