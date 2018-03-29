ARCHERY: Good turnout for Grantham club matches

Have your say

Grantham Archers had a good turnout for their competitions against Sutton Coldfield and Evesham Archers.

The Grantham Archers Recurve team won their match with a score of 760 points to Sutton Coldfield’s 711.

Results: Adam Clark 270, Peter Roberts 250, Mark Stuart 240.

The Compound team suffered a loss this month. Their opponents, Evesham Archers, scored 975 to Grantham’s 930.

Results: Vince Evans 322, Peter Morris 313, Roger Fowler 295.

Archers who supported the event but whose scores were not selected for the teams were D. Handley, Mike Croft, Tony Dwyer, John Lewis, Avril Harwood and Iain Christy.

Eighteen-year-old Grantham Recurve archer Adam Clark has been entering local competitions and doing very well. He now has his sights set on the Lincolnshire Indoor County Championships.