Have your say

Grantham Archers held their first Postal League shoot on Sunday.

Recurves shot against Shropshire and the Compounds shot against Uckfield.

The three highest scores were selected for each team as follows:

Recurve Team – Adam Clark 279, John Lewis 253, Peter Roberts 234 = 766 points; Compound Team – Vince Evans 320, Peter Morris 310, Darren Harwood 287 = 917.

The club thanks members for turning up to shoot in the very windy and freezing conditions.