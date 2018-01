Have your say

Grantham Archers Compound Team have won their second competition in the Winter League.

Their score of 930 beat Gravesend Archers (920).

The Recurve team score of 777 was not good enough to win their match against Harefield Archers (811).

The next competition to be held at Ancaster will be on January 21. The opposition for Grantham this month is Bridlington Bay and LAOFAC Leicester.

The Grantham Archers Compound Team pictured are Peter Morris, Vince Evans and Darren Harwood.