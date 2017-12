Grantham Archers’ Compound team won their latest Postal League competition.

Grantham scored 917 to Uckfield’s 218.

Grantham’s Recurve team did not fare so well. Their score of 766 was not enough against the 790 posted by Shrewsbury.

The Recurve team will be up against Harefield Archers (Harrow) next, whilst the Compound team will face Gravesend Archers (Kent). These competitions will take place at Ancaster Leisure, Belton Woods, on December 17.