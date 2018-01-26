ARCHERY: Winter weather is snow problem for Grantham Archers

Have your say

Despite the worsening snow and windy conditions on Sunday, Grantham Archers continued to shoot their Postal League maatch against Bridlington and Leicester.

Archers who took part in the competitions were Roger Fowler, Darren Harwood, Avril Harwood, Iain Christy, John Lewis, Tony Dwyer, Vince Evans, Peter Morris, Dave Handley, Adam Clark, Rick Alliss and Peter Roberts.

Top scorers for the Compound team: Vince Evans 330, Darren Harwood 310, Peter Morris 309

Top scorers for the Recurve team: Tony Dwyer 265, Adam Clark 247, John Lewis 202.