Nottinghamshire Junior Badminton League

Under-17

Southwell 3

South Kesteven 7

South Kesteven’s mixed team braved the snow on Sunday to travel to Southwell and came away with an excellent win.

The match was much closer than the scoreline suggests with several rubbers decided by only a couple of points.

All four South Kesteven players won three of their four rubbers.

South Kesteven comprised captain Annie Whitehead, Hannah Squires, Josh Gibson and Siluna Mallawachichi.