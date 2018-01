Have your say

Nottinghamshire Junior Badminton League

Under-14 boys

Bingham Sunrise 8

West Grantham 2

West Grantham lost their unbeaten record against a strong Bingham team.

Home advantage for Bingham proved crucial. West Grantham’s winning rubbers came from Leo Garton in singles and Leo and Joe Scott in the doubles.

West Grantham comprised captain Leo Garton, Toby Fraser-Dale, Joe Scott and Ben Wilson.