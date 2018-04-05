BADMINTON: West Grantham team presented with Easter eggs by defeated opponents

West Grantham 6

Chilwell Olympians 4

There were double celebrations for the West Grantham under-14 team over the Easter weekend.

After travelling to Chilwell for their last match of the season and winning by six rubbers to four, the home team presented each of the players with an Easter egg.

In the match, captain Leo Garton led the way by winning his singles and his three doubles, partnering each of the three other members of his team.

The win rounded off a very successful and enjoyable season in the league for the team, managed by volunteer Paul Wilson.

West Grantham under-14 team comprised captain Leo Garton, Toby Fraser-Dale, Ben Wilson and Joe Scott.