BADMINTON: West Grantham youngsters battle out thrilling draw

Nottinghamshire U14 Junior League
West Grantham 5
Worksop Falcons 5
West Grantham drew a thrilling match with Worksop.
Needing a win in the last singles of the day to record a much needed victory in the league, Ben Farmer narrowly lost 22-20 to leave the match tied with three points for each team.
The result left the home team mid-table in the league.
Man of the match for West Grantham was captain Leo Garton.
Other West Grantham team members were Toby Fraser-Dale, Ben Wilson and Ben Farmer.
Anyone interested in playing badminton should contact Rod Tyler on 07706 052397.