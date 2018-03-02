BADMINTON: West Grantham youngsters battle out thrilling draw

Have your say

Nottinghamshire U14 Junior League

West Grantham 5

Worksop Falcons 5

West Grantham drew a thrilling match with Worksop.

Needing a win in the last singles of the day to record a much needed victory in the league, Ben Farmer narrowly lost 22-20 to leave the match tied with three points for each team.

The result left the home team mid-table in the league.

Man of the match for West Grantham was captain Leo Garton.

Other West Grantham team members were Toby Fraser-Dale, Ben Wilson and Ben Farmer.

Anyone interested in playing badminton should contact Rod Tyler on 07706 052397.