BOWLS: Ann, Bette and Muriel triumph in Grantham’s Pat Wallwork Trophy competition

Have your say

Winners of this year’s Grantham and District Indoor Bowls Club’s Pat Wallwork Trophy were Bette Whittle-Baxter, Ann Eslick and Muriel Goodchild (pictured).

Other results:

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 99

Boston 78

P Hainsworth J Strickson I Cole I Lord beat R Sharpe J Stray P Sharmon R Copeland 17-10, C Richardson P Robinson T Asher R Turnbull beat B Beagles K Cook J Davis A Brichford 26-16, C Jones R Barrett G Hall D Hill beat J Swain J Millership M Riseborough J Skelton 21-14, T Sumner R Smith B Veasey C Dexter lost to G Phillips R Thorold K Wilson K Stones 14-17, D Abernethy B Allen J Kime J Lewis drew M Jacklin C Collin C Palmer T Bourne 21-21.

Jack High

Knipton 40

Vacu-Lug 76

B Wadsworth A Ripley G Smith Lost to M Carter A Stafford B Allen 11-39, J Baker J Baker B Hollingworth lost to R Barker I Richardson J Franklin 16-17, K Davies P Stafford P Sheardown lost to V Wendon M Allen M Eurich 13-20.

Barnstone 44

Bingham 34

J Parker S Wrate R Smith drew V Wilkinson J Aspinall B Morris 13-13, L Payling T Berridge C Jones beat C Hodgson P Hornsby D Kirk 21-12, H McCandless R Spencer J McCandless beat P Greer J Tyler I Cole 10-9.

Sencit League

Arnoldfield 46

Long Bennington 59

T Saward G Parrish P Jones B Marston lost to T Kent G Keasley J Hall M Dring 12-26, K Germany G Saward L Smith G Smith lost to E Eggleston G Creedy J Morris D Woods 13-23, J Gowler J Harley P Burton D Gowler beat C Whalley K Kent D Ashdown G Hall 21-10.

Arnoldfield 53

Barnstone 51

J Burton G Saward A Eslick B Marston beat J Hogg L Payling R Morley R Smith 22-19, J Gowler T Saward P Burton D Gowler lost to H McCandless R Spencer D Hazard J McCandless 17-18, K Germany H Housley L Smith G Smith drew P Jaques P Greer P Robinson K Brailsford 14-14.