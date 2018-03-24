BOWLS: Bingham beat Bennington in Jack High competition

Have your say

Jack High

Bingham A 58

Long Bennington 38

R Ross J Aspinall B Morris beat D McCarroll J Morris R Turnbull 21-12, P Greer C Hodgson P Hornsby beat G Creedy J Hall D Woods 21-12, V Wilkinson D Kirk J Tyler beat D Ashdown Ju Morris G Hall 16-14.

Grantham 64

Bingham B 33

T Sumner R Sumner J Lewis beat P Evans A Cullen K Handley 20-9, P Hainsworth P Richards Joe Lewis beat R Montgomery K Hackett P Thornhill 32-7, C Welbourn M Doullby R Sowerby lost to P Jacques A Brailsford K Brailsford 12-17.

Sencit League

Dysart Park 35

Barnstone 55

G Kemp B Roberts R Chesterton R Barrett lost to P Jacques P Greer J Parker P Robinson 13-15, M Barrett P Clark R Dingley B Shores lost to H McCandless R Spencer D Hazard J McCandless 10-23, L Bainbridge B Cox A Collins F Evans lost to J Hogg L Payling R Morley K Brailsford 12-17.

Grantham 44

Long Bennington 56

I Ludwig H Whatley P Hainsworth A Ludwig lost to J Hall C Miller R Miller D Woods 13-14, Joy Kime D Lester J Baker B Hollingworth lost to R Baxter Ju Morris G Hall M Dring 16-22, June Baker J Kime P Royce K Noble lost to G Creedy J Morris E Eggleston N Smith 15-20.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Grantham 98

Lincoln 92

M Culpin P Robinson R Baxter D Woods lost to K Staines D Miller P Smith Don Skayman 12-21, P Greer G Saward R Sowerby I Cole beat M Taylor T Shelton J Scrayfield Den Skayman 23-11, C Robinson C Ottley L Smith R Ottley lost to P Lynn I Wingard G Wingard D Lynn 13-31, T Sumner R Sumner P Riches J Lewis beat B Brown S Gurnley J Thomas S Simpson 24-13, G Keasley A Robinson B Marston J Hope beat J Payne S Johnston J Ponweye K Hellops 26-16.