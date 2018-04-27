BOWLS: Final Grantham league results and winners

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club season final club league results and individual winners:

Morning League

Division 1 – 1 Lazys R Lewis 2 Elks R Moore; Division 2 – 1 Kangaroos D Hazard 2 Early Birds B Johnson; Division 3 – 1 The Imps S Beardsley 2 Vagrants J Strickson.

Afternoon League

Division 1 – 1 Mat Jac F Evans 2 Buttercross C Hodgson; Division 2 – 1 Roman Way M Goodchild 2 A52s L Payling; Division 3 – 1 Pinewood R Claxton 2 Incognito P Hornsby.

Australian Pairs

Division A – 1 Bombers N Orrey 2 Canaries B Allen; Division B – 1 Foxes A Cullen 2 Wombats J Kime.

Early Evening

Division A – 1 Rollers J Lewis 2 Spacemen N Orrey; Division B – 1 Smites L Payling 2 Zombies P Dufaye.

EBF Triples

1 Butterfingers I Cole 2 Percherons Jay Lewis.

Monday EBA Late

1 Belvoirs M Parker 2 Gaffers P Sheardown.

Jack High

1 Grantham T Sumner 2 Vacu-Lug M Parker.

Ladies’ League

1 Bees Knees Linda Appleyard 2 Gems W Grigg.

Pat Wallwork

B W Baxter A Eslick M Goodchild.

Joan Hackett

J Warren J Potts L Apppleyard.

Novice Pairs

1 M Barrett R Barrett 2 R Ross P Robinson.

Novice Triples

1 R Ross A Cronshaw P Robinson 2 D Ashdown C McCarroll D McCarroll.

Mixed Pairs

1 L Appleyard M Appleyard 2 P Thompson M Pulling.

Ladies’ Pairs

1 A Robinson C Ottley 2 C Gent E Meakins.

Men’s Pairs

1 A Berridge T Berridge 2 R Orrey N Orrey.

Club Triples

1 T Sumner M Eurich J Lewis 2 P Hainsworth I Cole J Kime.

Club Rinks

1 T Sumner J Lewis M Eurich Jason Lewis 2 C Davis E Meakins I Cole J Meakins.

Ladies’ Singles

1 C Davis 2 S Beardsley.

Men’s Singles

1 M Orrey 2 T Berridge.

l A presentation was made to Joe Lewis who was awaarded a life membership in recognition of his past captain’s roll and coaching the beginners for many years

l Grantham Bowling Club opens tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am on Bowling Green Lane (near Sainsburys), with special prices for all new members on the day and an Australian Pairs Gala on Sunday from 10am.