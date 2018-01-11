BOWLS: Grantham club members contest New Year competition

Have your say

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club’s New Years Round Robin was won by R. Sumner, J. Tinkley and Jay Lewis.

Runners-up were C. Welbourn and C. Tinkley, half game each R. Smith and T. Asher, with G. Potts, C. Robinson and Joe Lewis.

A great day was had by all including a bit of fancy dress and a buffet provided by the players

Other results:

Lincolnshire Men’s League

Grantham 130

Louth 66

P Hainsworth R Barrett M Bailey Jay Lewis drew with B Toyne D Warren G Willoughby 15-15, M LeHair I Cole C Dexter A Berridge beat B Jordan P Hill B Smith K Hasnip 19-16, M Carter B Allen B Smith Joe Lewis beat J Readman + guest D Stringer P Staintor 20-17, J Russell P Robinson J Kime M Eurich beat A Parkin A Houghton J Dawson A Oldroyd 31-12, T Sumner T Asher R Ottley T Berridge beat G Chesmard P Evans C Rose G Love 45-6.

Sencit League

Arnoldfield 34

V Barnstone 39

J Gowler G Parrish P Burton D Gowler beat L Payling R Spencer R Morley R Smith 14-9, D Slade P Jones L Smith B Marston lost to P Jaques J Parker A Cullen P Robinson 11-14, J Burton G Hasnip A Robinson G Smith lost to J Hogg H McCandless D Hazard J McCandless 9-16.

Grantham 52

Dysart Park 41

J Kime J Baker B Hollingworth P Royce beat L Bainbridge B Cox A Collins F Evans 12-17, L Ludwig P Hainsworth A Ludwig S Beardsley beat J Eslick B Shores P Craik R Dingley 24-11, L Appleyard D Lester K Noble M Appleyard beat G Kemp S Potts L Thompson R Barrett 16-13.