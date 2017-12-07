BOWLS: Grantham men triumph in county league

Have your say

Lincolnshire Men’s League

Grantham 139

Horncastle 57

B Smith P Robinson J Kime M Eurich beat A Day M Cornish P Boulton K Taplin 43-10, M LeHair I Cole C Dexter A Berridge beat T Page I Hutchinson N Burn M Burn 27-9, T Asher R Payne R Ottley N Smith beat R Whittaker T Dixon T Tasker K Jackman 22-14, M Carter B Allen J Meakins Joe Lewis beat A Kershaw B Brown M Jenson P Lilyatt 23-14, P Hainsworth R Barrett M Bailey Jay Lewis beat D Benson K Argent J Hoyles C Starsmere 24-10.

Jack High

Wyndham Park 36

Barnstone 83

J Burton P Burton R Claxton beat G Taylor S Wrate L Jones 13-8, N Pantling P Edwards I Lord lost to J Hogg S Sheriff R Smith 16-19, D Slade J Searle S Allcorn lost to H McCandless T Berridge J McCandless 7-56.

Bingham B 47

VacU-Lug 36

P Jaques A Brailsford K Brailsford lost to A Newton J Franklin A Stafford 11-13, J Cullen B Davey K Handley beat M Carter I Robinson B Allen 26-6, T Peterson K Hackett P Thornhill lost to M Allen V Wendon M Eurich 19-17.

Friendly

Grantham 49

Melton Mowbray 81

J Burton D Mitchell G Stafford lost to D Armstrong C Jackson R Casey 9-11, J Asher P Riches T Asher beat B Smith R Wallbank R Johnson 15-11, J Hall L Smith G Smith lost to C Stacey F Thorpe C Thompson 10-13, L Appleyard D Lester M Appleyard lost to E Warrington R Muddimer M Warrington 6-18, B Hollingworth G Hall F Evans lost to M Drake M Rawle E Wright 6-9, I Ludwig P Burton A Ludwig lost to P Harris J Poulton B James 3-19.

Sencit Gala

1 Barnstone 60pt, 2 Long Bennington 47, 3 Grantham 47 (shot difference), 4 Arnoldfield 45, 5 Dysart Park 41.