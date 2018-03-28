BOWLS: Grantham men triumph in Lincs League

Have your say

Lincolnshire EBA Men’s League

Grantham 127

Louth B 68

M Carter B Allen J Kime Joe Lewis beat M Cheesman I Donnatt C Rose R Barrow 30-7, T Sumner P Robinson B Veasey C Dexter beat J Dawson P Hill B Smith B Jordon 34-14, P Hainsworth R Barrett R Sowerby J Lewis beat G Cheeseman P Neve R Tyrell G Love 22-17, V Wendon J Russell I Cole J Meakins beat J Readman S Robinson D Stringer P Stainton 17-16, B Smith T Asher R Ottley J Hope beat A Parkin V Ball F Bradley A Oldroyd 24-14.

Sencit League

Grantham 54

Barnstone 48

I Ludwig P Hainsworth A Ludwig S Beardsley beat P Jaques P Greer J Parker P Robinson 20-16, Joy Kime D Lester P Sheardown B Hollingworth lost to H McCandless R Spencer R Spelter J McCandless 17-17, Ju Baker Jo Baker P Royce J Kime beat A Brailsford L Payling R Morley K Brailsford 17-14.

Friendly

Grantham 66

Melton Mowbray 63

G Saward G Kemp F Evans lost to F Thorpe G Sandford A Wright 11-16, P Riches S Marshall D Woods beat V Watting D Pick M Rawle 10-4, J Hall D Lester B Hollingworth lost to P Harris J Poveton E Radford 9-11, J Baker J Tinkley J Kime lost to K Toon D Hudson M Muddimer 10-12, I Ludwig D Mitchell A Ludwig beat B Smith G Stone C Thompson 14-11, J Baker P Burton R Turnbull beat Y Poulton M Warner P Wright 12-9.