BOWLS: Grantham outdoor season begins with Aussie Pairs

A very successful Australian Bowls Pairs Gala kicked off the Grantham outdoor bowls season.

Winners were Mark Eurich and David Carlton, ahead of runners-up Tony Sumner and Ruth Sumner, and third placed L. Turner and K. Turner.

Australian Pairs runners-up Tony Sumner and Ruth Sumner.

Grantham Bowls Club is still offering special rates for new members. There will be a coffee morning on Thursday at 10am.

Belvoir League

Grantham 79

Barnstone 67

P Newton M Holby C Dexter beat P Thornton M Thornton J Parker 28-14, T Sumner R Smith J Lewis lost to K Drew K Marshall J McCandless 19-24, R Sumner J Sayer J Kime beat L Payling J Sheriff S Wrate 15-13, J Duke T Asher Jay Lewis beat P Ayward N Drew P Franklin 17-16.