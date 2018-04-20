BOWLS: Grantham trio make up part of winning county team

Three Grantham members were part of the winning Lincolnshire team who lifted the Liberty Trophy at the weekend.
Played at Nottingham, T. Berridge, M. Pulling and M. Orrey helped Lincs beat Norfolk 122-120 in the semi-final on Saturday amd then defeat Kent 120-107 on Sunday in the final.
Other results:
Lincolnshire Over-60s League
Grantham 94
Spalding 83
C Richardson M Holby T Asher R Turnbull lost to B Hodges D Groves B Ground R Ridley 21-22, T Sumner R Smith B Veasey C Dexter beat D Overton B Skelton P Filbrook R Perkins 25-8, P Jaques B Allen J Kime J Lewis lost to E Wakfield M Lamb P Godding D Lunn 15-16, C Jones P Clarke R Barrett D Hill beat M Stanley D Head S Buffery G Hicks 17-16, P Hainsworth P Robinson I Cole I Lord lost to R West D Amess M Dolton C Wright 16-21.
Lincolnshire Mixed League
Grantham 83
Boston 140
J Burton A Robinson P Robinson R Sowerby lost to D Harrison C Dowse H Harrison M Brown 14-21, M Culpin P Burton P Greer D Woods lost to B Wilson J Smith S Shaw L Feary 17-23, C McCarroll B Marston C Ottley R Ottley lost to I Reeson Y Smith B Reeson I Smith 13-29, G Keasley D McCarroll L Smith G Smith lost to J Thompson N Barnes K Sharp B Thompson 12-36, R Sumner P Riches T Sumner J Lewis lost to J Vinter S Todd B Woods S Hoyles 7-31.
Lincolnshire Men’s League
Sleaford 100
Grantham 89
P Annison H Spencer T Ingham C Bradley lost to M LeHair P Robinson I Cole J Meakins 9-25, D Saunders M Brett R Canham A Bristow beat M Carter B Veasey C Dexter A Berridge 19-13, P Tyler W Stevenson C Davies T Bannister beat B Smith T Asher J Kime M Eurich 29-15, S Cornwell M Faulkner T Stanley J Reason drew B Sowerby R Ottley J Hope Jo Lewis 21-21, F Collin A Smith D Bristow P Roberts beat P Hainsworth R Barrett M Bailey Jay Lewis 22-15.
Sencit League
Barnstone 47
Long Bennington 49
J Hogg L Payling J Parker K Brailsford lost to G Keasley J Hall R Miller M Dring 15-18, R Spencer D Hazard R Morley R Smith beat E Eggleston R Baxter G Creedy D Woods 19-10, P Jaques P Greer A Cullen P Robinson lost to E Hoare C Miller G Hall P Fordham 13-21.
Dysart Park 62
Arnoldfield 43
J Waterall G Kemp R Chesterton R Barrett beat J Burton G Hasnip P Jones L Smith 17-14, M Barrett L Thompson R Dingley B Roberts lost to A Robinson D McCarroll A Eslick G Smith 11-19, Hobbs B Cox A Collins F Evans beat C McCarroll J Harley G Parrish P Burton 34-10.