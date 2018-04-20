BOWLS: Grantham trio make up part of winning county team

Have your say

Three Grantham members were part of the winning Lincolnshire team who lifted the Liberty Trophy at the weekend.

Played at Nottingham, T. Berridge, M. Pulling and M. Orrey helped Lincs beat Norfolk 122-120 in the semi-final on Saturday amd then defeat Kent 120-107 on Sunday in the final.

Other results:

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 94

Spalding 83

C Richardson M Holby T Asher R Turnbull lost to B Hodges D Groves B Ground R Ridley 21-22, T Sumner R Smith B Veasey C Dexter beat D Overton B Skelton P Filbrook R Perkins 25-8, P Jaques B Allen J Kime J Lewis lost to E Wakfield M Lamb P Godding D Lunn 15-16, C Jones P Clarke R Barrett D Hill beat M Stanley D Head S Buffery G Hicks 17-16, P Hainsworth P Robinson I Cole I Lord lost to R West D Amess M Dolton C Wright 16-21.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Grantham 83

Boston 140

J Burton A Robinson P Robinson R Sowerby lost to D Harrison C Dowse H Harrison M Brown 14-21, M Culpin P Burton P Greer D Woods lost to B Wilson J Smith S Shaw L Feary 17-23, C McCarroll B Marston C Ottley R Ottley lost to I Reeson Y Smith B Reeson I Smith 13-29, G Keasley D McCarroll L Smith G Smith lost to J Thompson N Barnes K Sharp B Thompson 12-36, R Sumner P Riches T Sumner J Lewis lost to J Vinter S Todd B Woods S Hoyles 7-31.

Lincolnshire Men’s League

Sleaford 100

Grantham 89

P Annison H Spencer T Ingham C Bradley lost to M LeHair P Robinson I Cole J Meakins 9-25, D Saunders M Brett R Canham A Bristow beat M Carter B Veasey C Dexter A Berridge 19-13, P Tyler W Stevenson C Davies T Bannister beat B Smith T Asher J Kime M Eurich 29-15, S Cornwell M Faulkner T Stanley J Reason drew B Sowerby R Ottley J Hope Jo Lewis 21-21, F Collin A Smith D Bristow P Roberts beat P Hainsworth R Barrett M Bailey Jay Lewis 22-15.

Sencit League

Barnstone 47

Long Bennington 49

J Hogg L Payling J Parker K Brailsford lost to G Keasley J Hall R Miller M Dring 15-18, R Spencer D Hazard R Morley R Smith beat E Eggleston R Baxter G Creedy D Woods 19-10, P Jaques P Greer A Cullen P Robinson lost to E Hoare C Miller G Hall P Fordham 13-21.

Dysart Park 62

Arnoldfield 43

J Waterall G Kemp R Chesterton R Barrett beat J Burton G Hasnip P Jones L Smith 17-14, M Barrett L Thompson R Dingley B Roberts lost to A Robinson D McCarroll A Eslick G Smith 11-19, Hobbs B Cox A Collins F Evans beat C McCarroll J Harley G Parrish P Burton 34-10.