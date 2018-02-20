BOWLS: Joan Hackett Trophy won at Grantham club

Have your say

Grantham and District Bowling Club’s Joan Hackett Trophy was won by the trio of Jane Warren, Jill Potts and Linda Appleyard.

Other results:

Sencit League

Barnstone 41

Grantham 53

P Jaques P Greer J Parker P Robinson lost to L Appleyard D Lester P McGoldrick M Appleyard 14-19, J Hogg R Spencer R Morley R Smith drew J Kime B Hollingworth K Noble P Royce 16-16, L Payling W Snowdon D Hazard J McCandless lost to I Ludwig P Hainsworth A Ludwig S Beardsley 11-18.

Long Bennington 57

Arnoldfield 48

K Kent Ju Marris D Woods P Fordham lost to J Burton D Slade L Smith G Smith 9-22, G Creedy C Miller J Morris M Dring beat K Germany A Eslick G Parrish P Burton 23-16, J Hall G Hall R Miller N Smith beat T Saward A Robinson G Saward B Marston 25-10.

Lincolnshire Men’s Over-60s League

Grantham 115

Lincoln 68

P Hainsworth R Payne I Cole R Turnbull drew D Cheesman G Wingad S Sherburn S East 17-17, D Abernethy B Allen N Smith J Lewis beat B Brown T Jackson J Harris G Peck 22-11, G Parrish R Barrett T Asher I Lord beat P Smith P Lofthouse J Thomas J Cooper 24-11, C Jones P Clarke G Hall D Hill beat M D Agostino R Watling P Simpson A Herring 32-17, T Sumner R Smith B Veasey C Dexter beat T Streeter M Phipps R Talbert C Blanchard 20-12.

Lincolnshire Men’s League

Grantham 106

Sleaford 69

P Hainsworth R Barrett M Bailey J Lewis beat R Barnes K Cazlow P Oke A Bristow 20-10, T Sumner R Sowerby R Ottley N Smith beat P Tyler B McKie L Davies G Pask 17-16, B Smith J Russell J Kime M Eurich beat P Annson K Spencer T Ingham C Bradley 26-12, M LeHair I Cole C Dexter A Berridge drew K Collin A Smith I Cliff P Roberts 15-15, M Carter B Allen J Meakins J Lewis beat R Pearson M Wareham R Graham J Pearson 28-16.