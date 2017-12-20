BOWLS: Liberty triumph for Lincs

Have your say

Lincolnshire triumphed 147-97 over Yorkshire in the Liberty Trophy competition.

Lincolnshire will play either Cumbria or Durham in the next round.

Liberty Trophy

Lincolnshire 147

Yorkshire 97

A Field K Ekins B Wilson J Philpott beat N Gregory J Frith M Harper E Costello 33-15 (Costello was subbed by Hogkinson), K Rands R Ashton D Brown B Jackson beat J Jennison M Macdonald P Mooring D Stroughair 33-11, M Whyers R Vintner M Pulling M Orrey beat J Picken G Blunn C Lloyd J Phillips 28-10,

R Flowers M Dolby S Law M Spencer lost to L Creaser M Bell J Bird S Thompson 12-18, S Dunham I Clark A Dunham J West lost to K Earnshaw M Lewers A Horbin J Parkinson 15-24, S Harris T Berridge A Caress G Smith beat J Dudding D Talbot J Normanton J Whitley 21-14

Mason

Grantham 19

Stamford 38

J Asher J Kime J Hall R Baxter beat E Wallace M Andrews D Mackie G Edwards 18-14, D Slade M Barrett G Keasley S Beardsley lost to J Brennan J Want S Suffling C Ford 38-1.

Lincolnshire Over-60s

Grantham 121

Boston 90

C Jones P Clarke M Appleyard D Hill lost to G Phillips M Maddison K Wilson K Stones 11-22, P Robinson R Payne T Asher I Lord lost to M Jacklin C Palmer C Goslin T Bourne 17-19, D Abernethy R Barrett J Kime J Lewis beat J Swain K Cook P Copeland J Skelton 21-12, P Hainsworth G Parrish I Cole R Turnbull beat A Nixon J Smith P Sharman K Nix 41-8, T Sumner B Allen B Veasey C Dexter beat R Sharpe J Millersnip J Stray A Barherlor 31-19.

Jack High

Vacu-Lug 54

Wyndham Park 48

M Church A Stafford B Allen beat P Galagher P Edwards I Lord 20-16, A Newton I Richardson M Parker beat D Slade S Dawes S Allcorn 19-13, V Wendon M Allen M Eurich beat J Burton P Burton R Clemord 15-12.

Bingham A 50

Bingham B 37

R Ross P Greer D Kirk lost to P Jaques A Brailsford K Brailsford 15-18, P Hornsby J Aspinall B Morris beat P Evans K Hackett P Thornhill 17-14, V Wilkinson J Tyler I Cole beat B Davey L Cullen K Handley 18-5.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Boston 131

Grantham 66

J Sharpe J Thompson K Sharpe B Thompson beat M Culpin R Sumner T Sumner J Lewis 25-13, D Harrison C Dowse K Harrison M Brown beat M Hope P Greer D Woods J Hope 36-12, J Vinter G Phillips B Reeson N Barnes drew R Baxter G Parrish B Patten B Shores 20-20, S Todd J Woods B Woods S Hoyles beat I Ludwig C Otley R Otley A Ludwig 21-12, I Reeson J Smith E Dilnot C Flatters beat L Appleyard H Whatley I Cole M Appleyard 30-9.