BOWLS: Trophy time again for Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire lifted the coveted Atherley Trophy for the eighth time in 28 years since the national women’s inter-county team championship was introduced when they outplayed 2013 winners Dorset in the final at Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

Dorset arrived after dispatching Sussex in a re-arranged semi-final that had been postponed twice because of the weather.

But they started slowly and never recovered against the county that has won the title more often than any other.

The winners stamped their authority at the eastern end of the stadium where the rinks skipped by Gloria Haney, Chelsea Tomlin and Jill Edson overwhelmed their Dorset opponents - piling up 83 shots and conceding only 37 over the 21 ends.

At the west end, Dorset salvaged some pride by returning three winning cards and a shots credit of 21 shots between them.

While the first half of the game belonged emphatically to Lincolnshire’s Imps, Dorset had the better of the second half - and there were worried expressions on the faces of the eventual winners towards the end of the contest.

Six of Lincolnshire’s winning team were in the side that won the Atherley Trophy for the county for the first time in 1993. They were Jill Edson, Gloria Haney, Penny Strong, Pat Thompson, Olive Wells and Di Wilson-Rogers.

Lincolnshire 126 Dorset 101

Rink scores

Jenna Earl, Sheila Plaskitt, Louise Catchpole, Penny Strong 14, Jean Arnaud, Ngaio Mapes, Julie Leake, Joan Halliwell 22; Mary Johnson, Jean Thompson, Di Wilson-Rogers, Olive Wells 13, Julie Hudson, Liz Messer, Jenny Osborne, Sue Dadson 22; Gloria Davies, Betty Deaton, Lesley Holmes, Lyn Mountain 16, Kath Desmond, Margaret Hooper, Margaret Crawford, Lyn Howard 20; Lauren Finbow, Sylvia Wade, Jane Saunders, Gloria Haney 29, Pamela Daters, Pat Cornick, Sandie Smith, Barbara Lacey 11; Sue Hoyles, Val Bowker, Ruby Hill, Chelsea Tomlin 31, Sue Maggs, Di Lunn, Pam Lawford, Janet Emerson 9; Pat Thompson, Jean Morris, Rhoda Wing, Jill Edson 23, Sally Williams, Sue Pinnell, Jill Evans, Penny Cresswell 17.