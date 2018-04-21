BOXING: Grantham club coach hails tournament a great success

Grantham Amateur Boxing Club’s head coach has hailed Saturday night’s tournament at The Meres leisure centre as a great success.

Coach Dean Fardell said the venue was packed out for both the afternoon bouts and evening show.

Bobby Dixon (right) takes on Lewis Lennox.

Dean said it had been a hectic but enjoyable day which began with the East Midlands Minors and Schools Regional Championships in the afternoon which he described as a “fantastic” showcase of youth boxing.

Of the 13 evening bouts, three of them featured members of Grantham ABC.

Thirteen-year-old Priory Ruskin Academy student Bobby Dixon represented the club in a three-round skills bout with Lewis Lennox of Fusion Boxfit.

Dean said: “Bobby did very well. He’s looking good and shows a lot of promise.”

Nathan Wallace defends his belt.

Bobby’s next time in the ring will be a proper bout.

The club’s only super-heavyweight, 23-year-old Polish-born Piotr Biernat, returned to the canvas for a rematch with Lamar Griggs (Bad Boyz), having lost their previous encounter on a split decision.

After the second round of three, Dean thought Piotr was the better of the two fighters, Griggs having been warned for throwing a low blow, and he tried to push him on to seal the win in the final round.

Dean said: “Piotr went forward with a couple of nice shots, but his opponent was a bit of a brawler. He needed to use his jab more, and his upper cut.”

Piotr Biernat knocks his opponents into the ropes.

Another judges’ split decision went against Piotr once again, much to his and the Polish supporters’ disappointment.

Dean said: “It’s all a learning curve and his best is yet to come I’m sure.”

Piotr’s next fight will be at RAF Wittering.

Grantham ABC’s star in the making, Nathan Wallace, was defending his East Midlands Middleweight Challenge belt against Jordan Lewis of Trinity Boxing Club, Derby, and retained it on a unanimous decision.

Dean said: “It was a nice little fight. His opponent kept coming forward but Nathan caught him with a number of punches and dominated the bout.

Nathan received a cut on the top of his head in the third round but the doctor allowed the contest to continue.

But Lewis smelt blood and sensed a possible breakthrough, however Nathan was having none of it.

Dean said: “The third round became a little scrappy and got a bit messy.

“But then Nathan threw a barrage of punches and caught him with some crackers.”

Nathan will have a couple more defences of his belt after which, if successful, he will be allowed to keep it. Dean said: “He’s a fit lad and trains hard. He deserves it.”

The Grantham club should have had two more members in the ring but Jack Roberts’s opponent weighed in too light, whilst Shaun Fellows’ challenger pulled out the night before.

Dean hailed the tournament as, once again, a great success: “It was a fantastic show. It was absolutely packed out, day and night. And everyone was really well behaved.”

Dean is now looking forward to the Schoolboy Championships which his club is helping to host at The Meres leisure centre in May.