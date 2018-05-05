DARTS: Baker crowned Grantham Singles League champion

Have your say

Grantham Men’s Singles League held its presentation night and Brian Harrison Memorial Darts Open at Hunters Bar on Friday night.

Awards were presented by Tracie Morton, owner of Hunters Bar, who presented league champion Johnny Baker with his trophy.

Tracie Morton presents the Brian Harrison Open Trophy to Adam Beck.

The open darts competition attracted a strong field of players of 32 players.

After some close matches, the final was contested between Johnny Baker and Adam Beck, with the latter gaining victory to lift the Open Trophy.

Awards were presented to the following:

Grantham Men’s Singles League – 1 Johnny Baker, 2 Dave Lambley, 3 Kevin Leadenham, 4 Dan Warrington, 5 Scott Boryszczuk; Most 180s – John Baker (27); Highest Finish – Kevin Leadenham (160); Doubles – 1 Johnny Baker & Roy Canning, 2 Ian McKinnon & Mark Halsey; Brian Harrison Open – 1 Adam Beck, 2 Johnny Baker.

The league would like to thank Tracie and her staff for their hospitality and help throughout the season.