DARTS: You’ve got ‘The Power’ to go and see 16-time world champion Taylor at Grantham’s leisure centre

Arguably the most successful sportsman England has ever produced will be appearing in town when legendary darts star Phil Taylor takes to the stage alongside fellow world champions in the Grantham Darts Masters at The Meres leisure centre on Friday, October 19.

Taylor, who won the sport’s World Championship an astonishing 16 times, will be joined by five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld and two-time winner Glen Durrant.

Raymond Van Barneveld

Joining them will be professional title winner and 2018 Premier League star Gerwyn Price and the ‘King of Bling’ Bobby George – one of the game’s best loved characters.

Taylor is the evening’s star attraction. The greatest player ever to throw a dart retired following last January’s World Championship final, but Grantham darts fans now have a unique chance to see a true sporting phenomenon in action in their own town.

Taylor will appear alongside one of his greatest rivals in Dutch ace Van Barneveld, who has won several major titles in addition to his five World Championship triumphs.

Durrant has won back-to-back BDO World Championship titles and is currently its reigning world champion.

Gerwyn Price

Welshman Price has picked up professional titles and has reached finals at two big televised events – the UK Open and World Cup.

Bobby George is a darting great turned popular TV personality and is widely credited with being the first player to bring a sense of showbusiness to the sport.

He said: “This will be a cracking night. You have got some of the best players from different generations all going head to head, which is something rare in sport.

“There is nothing like a night at the darts and if you haven’t sampled it yet, then what are you waiting for? You will not be disappointed.”

Glen Durrant

Tickets for the Grantham Darts Masters are available from Friday (April 6) via www.dartshop.tv or telephone 03450 180 180.